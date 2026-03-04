Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Tuesday posted better-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter.

The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.44, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $2.15. Quarterly sales of $30.453 billion (down 1.5% year over year) missed the Street view of $30.512 billion.

The firm is looking for 2026 adjusted EPS of $7.50-$8.50, versus an analyst estimate of $7.68. It projects sales of $106.876 billion, versus the analyst estimate of $106.672 billion.

For the first quarter, the company's adjusted earnings per share is expected to be more than $1.30 versus $1.50 estimate, while GAAP earnings per share is expected to be more than $1.30 versus $1.53 estimate.

Target shares rose 1% to $122.00 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Target following earnings announcement.

B of A Securities analyst Robert Ohmes maintained Target with an Underperform rating and raised the price target from $103 to $106.

Bernstein analyst Zhihan Ma upgraded the stock from Underperform to Market Perform and raised the price target from $91 to $116.

Considering buying TGT stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock