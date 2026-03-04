GitLab, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) on Tuesday posted upbeat earnings for the fourth quarter, but issued weak fiscal year 2027 guidance.

GitLab reported quarterly earnings of 30 cents per share, which beat the consensus estimate of 23 cents, according to Benzinga Pro data. Quarterly revenue came in at $260.4 million, which beat the Street estimate of $252.21 million and was up from $211.43 million in the same period last year.

"GitLab sits at the heart of how enterprises build and deliver software," said CEO Bill Staples. "The launch of the GitLab Duo Agent Platform brings intelligent orchestration to the full software lifecycle, with all of the context needed to unlock step-function gains across every task in software engineering," Staples added.

GitLab expects fiscal 2027 adjusted EPS of 76 cents to 80 cents, versus the $1.05 analyst estimate, and revenue in a range of $1.1billion to $1.12 billion, versus the $1.12 billion estimate.

GitLab shares fell 8.2% to $24.52 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on GitLab following earnings announcement.

Piper Sandler analyst Rob Owens downgraded GitLab from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $55 to $28.

BTIG analyst Nick Altmann maintained the stock with a Buy and cut the price target from $32 to $30.

B of A Securities analyst Koji Ikeda maintained GitLab with a Buy and lowered the price target from $72 to $58.

Photo via Shutterstock