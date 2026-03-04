CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) reported upbeat financial results for the fourth quarter after the market close on Tuesday.

CrowdStrike posted fourth-quarter revenue of $1.31 billion, beating analyst estimates of approximately $1.30 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.12 per share in the quarter, beating estimates of $1.10 per share.

"Our record results showcase the durability of our growth and cash flow generation. As enterprises rapidly adopt AI, CrowdStrike is mission-critical infrastructure — securing AI across every layer from GPU to agent to prompt," said George Kurtz, founder and CEO of CrowdStrike.

CrowdStrike expects first-quarter revenue of $1.36 billion to $1.364 billion versus estimates of $1.354 billion. The company anticipates first-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.06 to $1.07 per share versus estimates of $1.06 per share.

CrowdStrike expects fiscal 2027 revenue of $5.87 billion to $5.93 billion versus estimates of $5.86 billion. The company sees full-year adjusted earnings in the range of $4.78 to $4.90 per share versus estimates of $4.82 per share.

CrowdStrike shares gained 0.6% to $393.62 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on CrowdStrike following earnings announcement.

Needham analyst Mike Cikos maintained CrowdStrike with a Buy and lowered the price target from $575 to $475.

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $555 to $500.

Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss maintained CrowdStrike with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $537 to $487.

