Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) will release its fourth quarter earnings before the opening bell on Wednesday, March 4.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $1.77 per share. That’s down from $2.09 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Bath & Body Works’ quarterly revenue is $2.61 billion (it reported $2.79 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 20, Bath & Body Works today announced its official launch in Amazon’s U.S. stores.

Shares of Bath & Body Works rose 1.8% to close at $22.43 on Tuesday.

