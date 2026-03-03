Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will release earnings results for its fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 3.

Analysts expect the Dublin, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share, up from $1.79 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores' quarterly revenue is $6.44 billion, versus $5.91 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Nov. 20, Ross Stores reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its fourth-quarter GAAP earnings guidance.

Ross Stores shares fell 1.6% to close at $202.30 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying ROST stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock