THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will release earnings for its second quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, March 3.

Analysts expect the Elkhart, Indiana-based company to report quarterly earnings at 4 cents per share. That's down from 1 cent per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries' quarterly revenue is $1.96 billion (it reported $2.02 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Dec. 3, Thor Industries clocked first-quarter earnings per share of 41 cents, beating the analyst consensus of a loss of eight cents.

Shares of THOR Industries fell 0.5% to close at $95.69 on Monday.

