AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will release earnings for its second quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, March 3.

Analysts expect the Memphis, Tennessee-based company to report quarterly earnings at $27.29 per share. That's down from $28.29 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for AutoZone's quarterly revenue is $4.31 billion (it reported $3.95 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Dec. 9, AutoZone reported first-quarter earnings and sales that fell short of Wall Street expectations.

Shares of AutoZone rose 3.4% to close at $3,882.47 on Monday.

