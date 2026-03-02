California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) will release earnings for the fourth quarter before the opening bell on Monday, March 2.

Analysts expect the Long Beach, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 50 cents per share. That's down from 91 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for California Resources' quarterly revenue is $789.83 million (it reported $877 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Dec. 15, Berry received stockholders’ approval for its combination with California Resources.

Shares of California Resources rose 2.6% to close at $58.84 on Friday.

Photo via Shutterstock