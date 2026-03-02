Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will release earnings for the fourth quarter before the opening bell on Monday, March 2.

Analysts expect the Miami, Florida-based company to report quarterly earnings at 26 cents per share, compared to 26 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line's quarterly revenue is $2.34 billion (it reported $2.11 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

According to the recent Wall Street Journal report, activist investor Elliott Investment Management has reportedly built a stake of more than 10% in Norwegian Cruise Line and plans to push for changes at the struggling cruise operator.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line fell 0.9% to close at $24.79 on Friday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying NCLH stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock