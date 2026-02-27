TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) will release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, Feb. 27.

Analysts expect the Calgary, Canada-based company to report quarterly earnings at 5 cents per share, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Nov. 6, TransAlta posted third-quarter adjusted loss of 2 cents per share.

TransAlta shares rose 1.3% to close at $13.03 on Thursday.

