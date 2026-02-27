Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will release earnings for the fourth quarter before the opening bell on Friday, Feb. 27.

Analysts expect the Atlanta, Georgia-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share. That's down from $2.39 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Carter’s quarterly revenue is $922.87 million (it reported $859.71 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 9, the company provided preliminary results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 performance. Carter's said its fourth quarter consolidated net sales rose by a high single-digit percentage year over year.

Shares of Carter’s gained 0.4% to close at $42.07 on Thursday.

