Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will release earnings for the fourth quarter before the opening bell on Friday, Feb. 27.

Analysts expect the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company to report quarterly loss at 19 cents per share. That's up from $2.54 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Delek US Holdings' quarterly revenue is $2.55 billion (it reported $2.37 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 18, Delek US Holdings announced a quarterly dividend of 25.5 cents per share.

Shares of Delek US Holdings gained 8.5% to close at $36.38 on Thursday.

Photo via Shutterstock