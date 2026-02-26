Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) will release earnings results for its fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday, Feb. 26.

Analysts expect the Round Rock, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at $3.53 per share, up from $2.68 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Dell's quarterly revenue is $31.75 billion, versus $23.93 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Wednesday, Dell introduced the Dell PowerEdge XR9700, a rugged, liquid-cooled server designed to run Cloud RAN and edge AI workloads in outdoor environments.

Dell shares rose 3.1% to close at $123.48 on Wednesday.

Photo via Shutterstock