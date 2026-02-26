Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) on Wednesday reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales results and also signed a multi-year agreement with AMD to develop an open, full-stack AI infrastructure platform to power agenic AI applications.

Nutanix reported quarterly earnings of 56 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 45 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $722.825 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $709.947 million.

"We saw healthy demand in our second quarter, as reflected in results that exceeded the high end of the range for all of our guided metrics. However, as the quarter progressed, we saw supply chain constraints driving longer server lead times for our customers," said Rukmini Sivaraman, CFO of Nutanix. "We expect this dynamic to have some impact on the timing of our near-term revenue and free cash flow."

Nutanix shares gained 11.2% to $42.80 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Nutanix following earnings announcement.

B of A Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan maintained Nutanix with a Buy and lowered the price target from $75 to $60.

Needham analyst Mike Cikos maintained the stock with a Buy and cut the price target from $65 to $55.

