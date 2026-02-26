Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) will release earnings for the fourth quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, Feb. 26.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at 3 cents per share. That's down from 20 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Snowflake's quarterly revenue is $9.38 billion (it reported $10.03 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

The company has missed analyst revenue estimates for 15 straight quarters.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery fell 0.9% to close at $28.90 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying WBD stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock