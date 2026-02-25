Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) will release earnings for the fourth quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday, Feb. 25.

Analysts expect the San Francisco, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $3.04 per share. That's up from $2.78 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Salesforce's quarterly revenue is $11.18 billion (it reported $9.99 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in seven of the last 10 quarters, but missed in the most recently reported third quarter.

Shares of Salesforce gained 4.1% to close at $185.42 on Tuesday.

