EverQuote Inc (NASDAQ:EVER) reported better-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter on Monday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of 52 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 46 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $195.320 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $176.909 million.

EverQuote said it sees first-quarter sales of $175.000 million to $185.000 million, versus market estimates of $193.929 million.

EverQuote shares gained 4.2% to trade at $15.96 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on EverQuote following earnings announcement.

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon maintained EverQuote with a Buy and lowered the price target from $40 to $25.

B. Riley Securities analyst Zach Cummins maintained the stock with a Buy and cut the price target from $36 to $30.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Graham maintained EverQuote with a Buy and lowered the price target from $33 to $28.

