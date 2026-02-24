Vir Biotechnology reported a fourth-quarter loss of 31 cents, beating the consensus loss of 41 cents. Sales reached $64.07 million, surpassing the consensus of $23.18 million.
The partnership with the Japanese drugmaker announced on Monday aims to advance VIR-5500, an investigational treatment for prostate cancer, which is expected to enhance the company's oncology pipeline as it seeks to address a critical area in cancer treatment to advance PSMA targeting.
On Monday, Vir Biotechnology shared new data from the ongoing Phase 1 VIR-5500 trial for advanced metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) patients who have progressed after multiple lines of therapy.
Vir Biotechnology shares gained 30.3% to trade at $9.68 on Tuesday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Vir Biotechnology following the announcements.
- Needham analyst Joseph Stringer maintained Vir Biotechnology with a Buy and raised the price target from $14 to $18.
- Evercore ISI Group analyst Cory Kasimov maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $12 to $18.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Michelle Gilson maintained Vir Biotechnology with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $20 to $24.
