Vir Biotechnology reported a fourth-quarter loss of 31 cents, beating the consensus loss of 41 cents. Sales reached $64.07 million, surpassing the consensus of $23.18 million.

The partnership with the Japanese drugmaker announced on Monday aims to advance VIR-5500, an investigational treatment for prostate cancer, which is expected to enhance the company's oncology pipeline as it seeks to address a critical area in cancer treatment to advance PSMA targeting.

On Monday, Vir Biotechnology shared new data from the ongoing Phase 1 VIR-5500 trial for advanced metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) patients who have progressed after multiple lines of therapy.

Vir Biotechnology shares gained 30.3% to trade at $9.68 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Vir Biotechnology following the announcements.

Needham analyst Joseph Stringer maintained Vir Biotechnology with a Buy and raised the price target from $14 to $18.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Cory Kasimov maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $12 to $18.

Morgan Stanley analyst Michelle Gilson maintained Vir Biotechnology with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $20 to $24.

