Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will release earnings for its fourth quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, Feb. 24.

Analysts expect the Pleasanton, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share. That's up from $1.92 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Workday's quarterly revenue is $2.52 million (it reported $2.21 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 9, Workday announced Carl Eschenbach is stepping down as CEO.

Shares of Workday fell 6.2% to close at $129.21 on Monday.

