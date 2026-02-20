Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY26 adjusted EPS and sales guidance above estimates on Thursday.

Quanta Services reported quarterly earnings of $3.16 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.02 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $7.842 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $7.368 billion.

Quanta Services said it sees FY2026 adjusted EPS of $12.65-$13.35, versus market estimates of $12.45. The company sees sales of $33.250 billion-$33.750 billion, versus estimates of $31.472 billion.

“Quanta closed 2025 with another strong quarter, delivering double-digit year-over-year growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA, while achieving record fourth-quarter and full-year results across multiple key financial metrics,” said Duke Austin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Quanta Services.

Quanta Services shares fell 0.7% to trade at $550.41 on Friday.

