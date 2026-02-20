Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) reported better-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter on Thursday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of 88 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 86 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $917.900 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $910.199 million.

Sensata Technologies said it sees first-quarter adjusted EPS of 81 cents to 85 cents versus market estimates of 83 cents. The company sees sales of $917.000 million to $937.000 million, versus estimates of $924.999 million.

Sensata shares gained 2.8% to trade at $37.16 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Sensata following earnings announcement.

Considering buying ST stock? Here’s what analysts think:

