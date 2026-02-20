TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS results on Thursday.

TechnipFMC reported quarterly earnings of 70 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 51 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.048 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.530 billion.

TechnipFMC sad it sees FY2026 sales of $10.350 billion to $10.900 billion, versus market estimates of $10.701 billion.

Doug Pferdehirt, Chair and CEO of TechnipFMC, stated, “I am very proud to report our strong quarterly and full-year results, as we closed out 2025 with solid operational momentum. Total Company inbound for the year was $11.2 billion, driving growth in backlog to $16.6 billion.”

TechnipFMC shares fell 0.8% to trade at $61.29 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on TechnipFMC following earnings announcement.

HSBC analyst Samantha Hoh downgraded TechnipFMC from Buy to Hold and raised the price target from $49 to $62.

Susquehanna analyst Charles Minervino maintained the stock with a Positive and raised the price target from $56 to $71.

RBC Capital analyst Victoria McCulloch maintained TechnipFMC with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $47 to $70.

