Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, Feb. 20.

Analysts expect the Chicago, Illinois-based company to report quarterly earnings at 8 cents per share. The consensus estimate for Telephone and Data Systems' quarterly revenue is $322.04 million, versus $1.24 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 7, Kerrisdale Capital announced a long position in Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems shares gained 0.8% to close at $45.54 on Thursday.

