PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) will release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, Feb. 20.

Analysts expect the Allentown, Pennsylvania-based company to report quarterly earnings at 41 cents per share, up from 34 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for PPL's quarterly revenue is $2.42 billion, versus $2.21 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Nov. 5, PPL posted better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter.

PPL shares gained 0.4% to close at $36.97 on Thursday.

Photo via Shutterstock