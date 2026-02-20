Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) will release earnings for its fourth quarter before the opening bell on Friday, Feb. 20.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share, versus a year-ago loss of 2 cents per share. The consensus estimate for Lamar Advertising's quarterly revenue is $592.7 million (it reported $579.57 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 2, Lamar Advertising announced that it had acquired the assets of Cleveland Outdoor Advertising for cash.

Shares of Lamar Advertising fell 0.7% to close at $132.83 on Thursday.

