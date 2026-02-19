Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will release earnings for its fourth quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, Feb. 19.

Analysts expect the Boston, Massachusetts-based company to report quarterly earnings at 69 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 25 cents per share. The consensus estimate for Wayfair's quarterly revenue is $3.3 billion (it reported $3.12 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 5, Affirm and Wayfair expanded their partnership to the UK and Canada.

Shares of Wayfair gained 7.3% to close at $91.48 on Wednesday.

Photo via Shutterstock