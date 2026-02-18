Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE) reported upbeat earnings for the fourth quarter on Tuesday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of 27 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 22 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $3.780 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.681 billion.

“We ended 2025 with stronger top- and bottom-line performance in the fourth quarter, which reflected both disciplined execution against our strategic priorities, as well as a more favorable year-ago comparison on sales,” said Kirk Perry, Chief Executive Officer. “As we look to 2026, we remain focused on continuing to enhance our performance, while progressing toward completion of our value-creating combination with Kimberly-Clark.”

Kenvue shares rose 2.4% to trade at $18.85 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Kenvue following earnings announcement.

UBS analyst Peter Grom maintained Kenvue with a Neutral and raised the price target from $17 to $19.

Citigroup analyst Filippo Falorni maintained the stock with a Neutral and raised the price target from $18 to $20.

