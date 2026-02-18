Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG) reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results and issued FY26 guidance below estimates on Tuesday.

Republic Services reported quarterly earnings of $1.76 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.62 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $4.136 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $4.207 billion.

Republic Services said it sees FY2026 adjusted EPS of $7.20-$7.28, versus market estimates of $7.31. The company sees sales of $17.050 billion-$17.150 billion, versus expectations of $17.328 billion.

Republic Services shares fell 4.9% to trade at $210.30 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Republic Services following earnings announcement.

BMO Capital analyst Devin Dodge maintained Republic Services with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $251 to $248.

Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $230 to $225.

Photo via Shutterstock