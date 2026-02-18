Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG) reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results and issued FY26 guidance below estimates on Tuesday.
Republic Services reported quarterly earnings of $1.76 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.62 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $4.136 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $4.207 billion.
Republic Services said it sees FY2026 adjusted EPS of $7.20-$7.28, versus market estimates of $7.31. The company sees sales of $17.050 billion-$17.150 billion, versus expectations of $17.328 billion.
Republic Services shares fell 4.9% to trade at $210.30 on Wednesday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Republic Services following earnings announcement.
- BMO Capital analyst Devin Dodge maintained Republic Services with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $251 to $248.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $230 to $225.
