Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) will release earnings results for its fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Wednesday, Feb. 18.

Analysts expect the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company to report quarterly earnings at $48.67 per share, up from $41.55 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Booking's quarterly revenue is $6.13 billion, versus $5.47 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 3, Booking Holdings named Peer Bueller as CEO of KAYAK.

Booking Holdings shares slipped 0.01% to close at $4,140.15 on Tuesday.

