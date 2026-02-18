Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will release earnings for its fourth quarter before the opening bell on Wednesday, Feb. 18.

Analysts expect the Schaffhausen, Switzerland-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.39 per share. That's down from $2.41 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Moody’s quarterly revenue is $2.01 billion (it reported $1.82 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Oct. 29, the company reported third-quarter revenue growth of 12% year-on-year to $1.77 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.76 billion.

Shares of Garmin gained 1% to close at $216.98 on Tuesday.

