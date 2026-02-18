Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) will release earnings for its fourth quarter before the opening bell on Wednesday, Feb. 18.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at $3.44 per share. That's up from $2.62 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Moody’s quarterly revenue is $1.87 billion (it reported $1.67 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Monday, Moody’s announced that it has established a regional headquarters (RHQ) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Shares of Moody’s fell 0.8% to close at $423.22 on Tuesday.

