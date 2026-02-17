Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) will release earnings results for its second quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday, Feb. 17.

Analysts expect the Santa Clara, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 94 cents per share, up from 81 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Palo Alto's quarterly revenue is $2.58 billion, versus $2.26 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

According to recent news, Palo Alto Networks, on Feb. 11, said that it has completed its acquisition of CyberArk for $45 per share in cash and 2.2005 Palo Alto shares.

Palo Alto shares gained 2.6% to close at $166.95 on Friday.

