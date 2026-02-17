Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will release earnings for its fourth quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, Feb. 17.

Analysts expect the Reston, Virginia-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.61 per share. That's up from $2.37 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Leidos' quarterly revenue is $4.31 billion (it reported $4.37 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 13, Leidos declared a quarterly cash dividend of 43 cents per share.

Shares of Leidos gained 2.8% to close at $176.30 on Friday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying LDOS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock