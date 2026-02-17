Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will release earnings for its fourth quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, Feb. 17.

Analysts expect the Dallas, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at 36 cents per share. That's up from 29 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Energy Transfer's quarterly revenue is $24.04 billion (it reported $19.54 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 27, Energy Transfer increased its quarterly dividend from 33 cents to 33.50 cents.

Shares of Energy Transfer gained 2.7% to close at $18.75 on Friday.

