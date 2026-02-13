Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) reported mixed results for the fourth quarter on Thursday.
The company posted quarterly earnings of $2.65 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.54 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.079 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.099 billion.
Lincoln Electric shares gained 0.3% to trade at $296.95 on Friday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Lincoln Electric following earnings announcement.
- Keybanc analyst Steve Barger maintained Lincoln Electric with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $280 to $340.
- Stifel analyst Nathan Jones maintained the stock with a Hold and raised the price target from $253 to $300.
Considering buying LECO stock? Here’s what analysts think:
