Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) reported mixed results for the fourth quarter on Thursday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $2.65 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.54 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.079 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.099 billion.

Lincoln Electric shares gained 0.3% to trade at $296.95 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Lincoln Electric following earnings announcement.

Keybanc analyst Steve Barger maintained Lincoln Electric with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $280 to $340.

Stifel analyst Nathan Jones maintained the stock with a Hold and raised the price target from $253 to $300.

