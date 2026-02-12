Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) reported better-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter on Wednesday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $2.10 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.08 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.965 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.864 billion.

Westinghouse Air Brake said it sees FY2026 adjusted EPS of $10.05-$10.45, versus market estimates of $10.23. The company expects sales of $12.190 billion-$12.490 billion, versus estimates of $11.977 billion.

“The Wabtec team delivered a strong fourth quarter and full year results, reflecting the strength of our business and our ability to execute in dynamic markets,” said Rafael Santana, Wabtec’s President and CEO.

Westinghouse Air Brake shares fell 0.2% to trade at $253.84 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Westinghouse Air Brake following earnings announcement.

Keybanc analyst Steve Barger maintained Westinghouse Air Brake with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $240 to $308.

Stephens & Co. analyst Brady Lierz maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $230 to $290.

