Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) will release earnings results for its fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday, Feb. 12.

Analysts expect the San Francisco, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 67 cents per share, up from 56 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Pinterest's quarterly revenue is $1.33 billion, versus $1.15 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 9, Pinterest named Kecia Steelman to its board of directors.

Pinterest shares fell 6.1% to close at $19.09 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying PINS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock