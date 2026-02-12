Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will release earnings for its fourth quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, Feb. 12.

Analysts expect the Parsippany, New Jersey-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.4 per share, compared to $1.4 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Zoetis quarterly revenue is $2.36 billion (it reported $2.32 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Dec. 16, Zoetis announced pricing of $1.75 billion convertible senior notes offering.

Shares of Zoetis rose 0.4% to close at $128.67 on Wednesday.

