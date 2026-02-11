Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will release earnings for its fourth quarter before the opening bell on Wednesday, Feb. 11.

Analysts expect the San Francisco, California-based company to report quarterly loss of 21 cents per share. That's up from 30 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Unity Software's quarterly revenue is $492.82 million (it reported $457.1 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 10, Unity appointed gaming and technology veteran Bernard Kim as an independent director to its Board of Directors, effective May 1.

Shares of Unity Software gained 5.6% to close at $29.06 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying U stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock