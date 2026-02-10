Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will release earnings for its fourth quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, Feb. 10.

Analysts expect the Bethesda, Maryland-based company to report quarterly earnings of $2.62 per share. That's up from $2.45 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Marriott's quarterly revenue is $6.67 billion (it reported $6.43 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

Marriott International recently reported a 4.3% net rooms growth in 2025.

Shares of Marriott fell 0.6% to close at $331.21 on Monday.

