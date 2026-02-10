Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, Feb. 10.

Analysts expect the Luxembourg-based company to report quarterly earnings of $2.85 per share. That's up from $1.76 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Spotify's quarterly revenue is $4.52 billion (it reported $4.24 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 15, the music streaming giant said it will increase the price of its Premium subscription in the U.S., Estonia and Latvia to $12.99 per month, up from $11.99, with the change taking effect on February billing cycles.

Shares of Spotify fell 1.8% to close at $414.84 on Monday.

Photo via Shutterstock