Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Monday, Feb. 9.

Analysts expect the Denton, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings of 46 cents per share. That's up from 43 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Sally Beauty's quarterly revenue is $940.15 million (it reported $937.89 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Nov. 13, Sally Beauty reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenue above estimates.

Shares of Sally Beauty fell 2.8% to close at $e16.16 on Friday.

Photo via Shutterstock