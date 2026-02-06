AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) will release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, Feb. 6.

Analysts expect the Dublin, Ireland-based company to report quarterly earnings at $3.40 per share, up from $3.31 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for AerCap's quarterly revenue is $2.12 billion, versus $2.07 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 13, AerCap signed purchase and leaseback agreements with Virgin Atlantic for six new Airbus A330NEO aircraft.

AerCap shares gained 0.6% to close at $144.00 on Thursday.

