Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, Feb. 6.

Analysts expect the Atlanta, Georgia-based company to report quarterly earnings at 18 cents per share, up from 16 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Newell's quarterly revenue is $1.88 billion, versus $1.95 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Dec. 1, Newell Brands announced plans to reduce global workforce by over 900 employees as a part of global productivity plan.

Newell Brands shares fell 1.3% to close at $4.52 on Thursday.

Photo via Shutterstock