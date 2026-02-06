Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Friday, Feb. 6.

Analysts expect the Saint Louis, Missouri-based company to report quarterly loss of $1.22 per share. That's up from 80 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Centene's quarterly revenue is $48.35 billion (it reported $40.8 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Oct. 29, Centene reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

Shares of Centene fell 2.5% to close at $39.92 on Thursday.

