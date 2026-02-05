Shares of Coherent Corp (NYSE:COHR) were trading under pressure on Thursday, despite the company reporting upbeat quarterly results.

Here are the key analyst insights:

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Mike Genovese reaffirmed a Buy rating, while raising the price target from $220 to $300.

Needham analyst Ryan Koontz reiterated a Buy rating and a $235 price target.

"The company is executing on its plan to increase internal indium phosphide (InP) capacity by 100% in CY26 using 6-inch wafers," the analyst wrote. This should enable Coherent improve revenue and margins over the next several quarters, he further stated.

Needham: Coherent reported revenue of $1.69 billion, up 18% year-on-year and 7% sequentially, topping the consensus of $1.64 billion, Koontz said. The company's non-GAAP earnings came in at $1.29 per share, above the consensus of $1.21 per share, he added.

Coherent execution seems to be "steadily improving, including key fab capacity expansions to meet hypergrowth AI/Cloud capex demand," the analyst wrote, while adding that its growth "lags super-cycle expectations."

Management provided strong guidance for the fiscal third quarter, with revenue in a range of $1.70 billion-$1.84 billion, with the midpoint being 3% higher than the consensus of $1.71 billion, he further stated.

COHR Price Action: Coherent shares were down 3.16% at $204.34 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: chayanuphol/ Shutterstock.com