Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) posted upbeat earnings for the fourth quarter on Wednesday.

Revenues rose 5.3% year-over-year (Y/Y) to $1.048 billion, beating the consensus of $1.033 billion, with foreign exchange (FX) boosting revenue by around $14.8 million. Adjusted EPS of $3.29 surpassed the consensus of $2.97.

For the first quarter, the company expects revenues of $1.010 billion-$1.030 billion, representing a 3%–5% increase Y/Y, versus consensus of $1.022 billion. For fiscal 2026, the company projects revenue growth of 3%–4% Y/Y, with Clear Aligner volume expected to increase mid-single digits.

Align Technology shares gained 10.7% to trade at $178.53 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Align Technology following earnings announcement.

Photo via Shutterstock