Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) posted upbeat earnings for the fourth quarter on Wednesday.
Revenues rose 5.3% year-over-year (Y/Y) to $1.048 billion, beating the consensus of $1.033 billion, with foreign exchange (FX) boosting revenue by around $14.8 million. Adjusted EPS of $3.29 surpassed the consensus of $2.97.
For the first quarter, the company expects revenues of $1.010 billion-$1.030 billion, representing a 3%–5% increase Y/Y, versus consensus of $1.022 billion. For fiscal 2026, the company projects revenue growth of 3%–4% Y/Y, with Clear Aligner volume expected to increase mid-single digits.
Align Technology shares gained 10.7% to trade at $178.53 on Thursday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Align Technology following earnings announcement.
Considering buying ALGN stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Photo via Shutterstock
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.