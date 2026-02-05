Revenue fell 5.7% year over year (Y/Y) to $1.307 billion, beating expectations of $1.298 billion. The decline was primarily due to a 10.7% Y/Y drop in LTL tons per day. The company posted earnings of $1.09 per share, down 11.4% Y/Y but above the Street estimate of $1.06.

For fiscal 2026, the company expects aggregate capital expenditures of around $265 million.

Old Dominion shares fell 6% to $196.00 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Old Dominion following earnings announcement.

Baird analyst Daniel Moore downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from Neutral to Underperform and raised the price target from $166 to $204.

Jefferies analyst Stephanie Moore maintained the stock with a Hold and raised the price target from $160 to $195.

Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker maintained Old Dominion Freight Line with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $190 to $209.

Considering buying ODFL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock