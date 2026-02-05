Revenue fell 5.7% year over year (Y/Y) to $1.307 billion, beating expectations of $1.298 billion. The decline was primarily due to a 10.7% Y/Y drop in LTL tons per day. The company posted earnings of $1.09 per share, down 11.4% Y/Y but above the Street estimate of $1.06.
For fiscal 2026, the company expects aggregate capital expenditures of around $265 million.
Old Dominion shares fell 6% to $196.00 in pre-market trading.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Old Dominion following earnings announcement.
- Baird analyst Daniel Moore downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from Neutral to Underperform and raised the price target from $166 to $204.
- Jefferies analyst Stephanie Moore maintained the stock with a Hold and raised the price target from $160 to $195.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker maintained Old Dominion Freight Line with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $190 to $209.
