Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results and issued first-quarter sales guidance above estimates, after the closing bell on Tuesday.

Silicon Motion Technology reported quarterly earnings of $1.26 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.30 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $278.461 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $260.987 million.

Silicon Motion Technology said it sees first-quarter sales of $292.000 million to $306.000 million, versus market estimates of $230.755 million.

“Our fourth quarter of 2025 outperformance was driven by strength across all our business lines as new products continued to ramp, and we further extended our market share gains in eMMC/UFS and client SSDs,” stated Wallace Kou, President and CEO of Silicon Motion.

Silicon Motion shares fell 5.6% to $121.20 in pre-market trading.

Needham analyst Neil Young maintained Silicon Motion Technology with a Buy and raised the price target from $125 to $155.

Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $130 to $150.

