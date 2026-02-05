Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) reported upbeat earnings for the fourth quarter on Wednesday.

The company posted fourth-quarter 2025 revenues of $5.29 billion on Wednesday, almost in line with the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion, beating the management guidance of $5.22 billion-$5.31 billion. The medical technology giant reported adjusted earnings of 80 cents, beating the consensus of 78 cents and the management guidance of 77-79 cents.

Boston Scientific forecasts net sales growth of approximately 10.5%-11.5% in 2026 on a reported basis, and 10%-11% organically. The sales are expected to be between $22.18 billion-$22.38 billion, versus the consensus of $22.37 billion.

The company estimates adjusted earnings of $3.43 to $3.49 compared to the consensus of $3.47 per share.

Boston Scientific shares gained 0.6% to $75.92 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Boston Scientific following earnings announcement.

Considering buying BSX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

